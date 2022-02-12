12 Red Desserts Recipes, Perfect for Your Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is all about LOVE, so these sweet and vibrant red desserts recipes say it best!

(MEXICO – TYT).- Because the holiday’s official colors are red and pink, which are both the colors of love, The Yucatan Times is sharing some delicious red desserts to treat your sweetheart on February 14th, Valentine’s Day or “Día del Amor y la Amistad” as it is known in Mexico.

Fresh berries and red velvet joy abound in this collection of festive red desserts that you and your loved ones will adore!

Scroll down to uncover 12 of the greatest red dessert recipes. With cookies, cakes, and even milkshakes to choose from, you’ll have a hard time picking what to make first!

Red Desserts Recipes

1. Vegan Cranberry Tart (Gluten-Free)

With only seven ingredients, this gluten-free, no-bake Vegan Cranberry Tart bursts with a sweet-tart flavor.

For a no-fuss Christmas or Valentine’s dessert, make it a day ahead of time.

2. Homemade Red Velvet Pudding (red desserts ideas)

This isn’t your average boxed pudding mix. A homemade red velvet pudding adds a unique twist to a classic dessert.

3. Red Velvet Milkshake (red desserts recipes)

The best part about making a milkshake is that you only need a few ingredients to make a tasty treat.

This red velvet milkshake is made with only simple ingredients, including milk, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and, of course, some wonderful red velvet cookies.

4. Red Velvet Macarons

Red velvet is a tough flavor to define. It’s a buttermilk cake with cocoa and a lot of red food coloring.

To enhance the red velvet experience, the icing can range from cream cheese frosting to vanilla sour cream or even a more modern variant, cinnamon buttercream.

5. Linzer Cookies (red desserts recipes)

A delicious and slightly sour jam filling is coated in a buttery cookie with ground almonds and cinnamon for an outstanding flavor combination.

Yes, you’ll want to give these a shot. Enjoy!

6. Red Velvet Cheesecake

The crust for this red velvet cheesecake is made from Oreo cookies.

It can be served plain or with freshly produced whipped cream.

It’s the ideal Valentine’s Day or holiday present!

7. Raspberry Sorbet (red desserts recipes)

Raspberry sorbet is creamy, refreshing, colorful, and delicious!

This sorbet has a large amount of fresh (or frozen) raspberries.

8. Strawberry Sauce Recipe (red dessert ideas)

Made-from-scratch strawberry sauce is unrivaled. For this strawberry sauce recipe, only three ingredients are necessary.

A few spoonfuls of this smooth fresh strawberry topping will enhance any dessert.

9. Cherry Bars (red desserts recipes)

Simple Cherry Bars are a tasty summertime treat! Shortbread double-crust pie filled with cherry pie filling and topped with a delectable vanilla almond sauce baked in a sheet pan.

10. Red Velvet Sugar Cookies (red desserts recipes)

When it comes to sugar cookie recipes, this sugar cookie recipe will make you see red in a good way.

Red velvet sugar cookies are simple to make and only take 20 minutes.

11. Valentine Red Velvet Brownies (red desserts recipes)

Valentine Red Velvet Brownies are rich and chewy, with white chocolate icing and Valentine sprinkles on top.

This is the ideal red dessert for your sweetheart.

12. Valentine’s Red Velvet Whoopie Pies

Red Velvet Whoopie Pies in the shape of hearts are a great red dessert idea and a quick and easy Valentine’s Day gift.

These adorable heart-shaped whoopie pies have the flavor of delicious red velvet cake but are smaller and easier to carry.

Which red desserts recipes are your favorites?

