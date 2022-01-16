Yucatan is a national model in the fight against climate change and environmental protection

MÉRIDA, Yucatan, (January 15, 2022).- Yucatan is spearheading environmental protection by urgently addressing the climate emergency with legislative initiatives, programs focused on waste management, and clean energy generation, fighting promoted by the Government of Yucatan, to have an increasingly green state.
Through the “Yucatan Zero Waste” strategy, the State Government promoted actions such as the modification of the Regulations of the “Environmental Protection Law”, with which waste management is being improved and the regulation of plastic bags, Styrofoam, and straws, promoting recycling.
In this way, Yucatán became the first state in the country to carry out a specific Waste Management Program for each of its 106 municipalities, which was developed together with the Marist and Metropolitan Technological Universities of Mérida with the support of the Development Bank Inter-American (IDB), and which was signed by all the Mayors in response to the Vila Dosal initiative.
Faced with this important challenge ahead, this scheme also pays special attention to the issue of waste collection in 8 conurbation municipalities that make up the Mérida Metropolitan Area: Hunucmá, Mérida, Progreso, Ucú, Umán, Kanasín, Conkal, and Tixpéual, which is where 62% of the 2,128 tons of garbage produced in Yucatan is generated.
It should be noted that the “Yucatan Zero Waste” strategy was highlighted in 2019 by the Federal Government as an ambitious and innovative proposal that should be replicated by other states in the country.
As part of this fight, the state Congress recently approved the Climate Change Law initiative sent by the Governor as a result of coordinated work with the UK Pact and was developed through an exercise of broad citizen participation, in accordance with the General Law of Climate Change of the Federation, guidelines framed in the Paris and Escazú Agreements, the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
In addition to this, Yucatan has 2 photovoltaic parks and 3 wind farms in operation, which together add up to 300 megawatts of installed capacity, which represents 25% of the entity’s energy consumption.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Djokovic deported after losing Australia visa battle
Novak Djokovic has been deported from.
-
American Queen Voyages Debuts in Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula
American Queen Voyages has welcomed guests.
-
Requirements that Mexicans must have to travel to Canada
Millions of tourists plan to visit.
-
65 year old man attacked by dogs in Ticul, Yucatán
TICUL, Yucatan (January 15, 2022).- Mario.
-
The increase of Covid infections in Yucatan is unstoppable.
Every day, Yucatán breaks records for.
-
Izamal tourism analyzes new measures due to Covid’s advance.
An analysis of the impact on.
-
In Mexico, education and science under attack by AMLO’s government
The attacks on science and higher.
-
2,000 flights canceled for Sunday due to winter storm in U.S. East Coast
Airlines canceled 2,000 flights for today,.
-
A fire was recorded inside the Fiesta Americana Condesa in the Hotel Zone of Cancun
On Friday morning, public security agents.
-
Beer, tequila and avocado are the Mexican products with highest demand in the US
MEXICO, (January 15, 2022).- Beer, tequila.
Leave a Comment