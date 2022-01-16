Yucatan is a national model in the fight against climate change and environmental protection

MÉRIDA, Yucatan, (January 15, 2022).- Yucatan is spearheading environmental protection by urgently addressing the climate emergency with legislative initiatives, programs focused on waste management, and clean energy generation, fighting promoted by the Government of Yucatan, to have an increasingly green state.

Through the “Yucatan Zero Waste” strategy, the State Government promoted actions such as the modification of the Regulations of the “Environmental Protection Law”, with which waste management is being improved and the regulation of plastic bags, Styrofoam, and straws, promoting recycling.

In this way, Yucatán became the first state in the country to carry out a specific Waste Management Program for each of its 106 municipalities, which was developed together with the Marist and Metropolitan Technological Universities of Mérida with the support of the Development Bank Inter-American (IDB), and which was signed by all the Mayors in response to the Vila Dosal initiative.

Faced with this important challenge ahead, this scheme also pays special attention to the issue of waste collection in 8 conurbation municipalities that make up the Mérida Metropolitan Area: Hunucmá, Mérida, Progreso, Ucú, Umán, Kanasín, Conkal, and Tixpéual, which is where 62% of the 2,128 tons of garbage produced in Yucatan is generated.

It should be noted that the “Yucatan Zero Waste” strategy was highlighted in 2019 by the Federal Government as an ambitious and innovative proposal that should be replicated by other states in the country.

As part of this fight, the state Congress recently approved the Climate Change Law initiative sent by the Governor as a result of coordinated work with the UK Pact and was developed through an exercise of broad citizen participation, in accordance with the General Law of Climate Change of the Federation, guidelines framed in the Paris and Escazú Agreements, the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

In addition to this, Yucatan has 2 photovoltaic parks and 3 wind farms in operation, which together add up to 300 megawatts of installed capacity, which represents 25% of the entity’s energy consumption.

