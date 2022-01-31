Yucatan, among the five states with the highest economic growth

Among those Mexican states that reported the highest economic growth, Quintana Roo leads the list, with 25.6 percent, followed by Baja California Sur, with 15 percent; Tabasco, with 14.1and Nayarit, with 11.5 percent. While Yucatan was located in fifth place with 8.4 percent.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – INEGI).- In the third quarter of 2021, economic activities in Yucatán grew 8.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) to announce the results of the Quarterly Indicator of the State Economic Activity (ITAEE).

In the detail by sectors, in the July-September 2021 quarter, the primary activities of Yucatan grew 10.6 percent compared to the same quarter of 2020; secondary activities, 9.8 percent and tertiary activities, 7.8 percent.

Primary activities include agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and hunting.

Secondary activities correspond to the sectors dedicated to the mining, manufacturing, construction and electricity industries, while tertiary activities include sectors dedicated to the distribution of goods and those activities related to information and asset operations, as well as services related to knowledge and personal experience; in addition, those related to recreation and the government, among others.

It should be noted that during the third quarter of 2021, the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 0.4 percent quarterly, while the primary (agriculture and cattle sector) stagnated, secondary activities (industry) grew 5.1 percent and tertiary (services), 4.4 percent at an annual rate.

With these results, during January to September, the country’s GDP reached an average annual growth of 6.4 percent from the fall of 9.6 percent in the same period of 2020.

“At a quarterly rate and with seasonally adjusted figures, the states that showed the most pronounced increases in their economic activity were: Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Tlaxcala,” Inegi mentioned.

