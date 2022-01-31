Six people were executed in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico

A group of heavily armed men killed a family in the community of San José de Gracia, municipality of Silao, Guanajuato. The Guanajuato police say they killed six people; among them there is a baby.

(SILAO, GUANAJUATO – SILAO POLICE).- The Secretary of Citizen Security Silao , Guanajuato , reported that six people were killed on Saturday night of January 29; there are also two wounds.

Local media report that among the dead there is a baby and an 11-year-old boy.

The motive for the Silao, Guanajuato attack is unknown.

A family was killed in Silao , Guanajuato . The multihomicide took place in the community of San José de Gracia.

Local media reported the multi-homicide in Silao, Guanajuato. At first there was talk of eight dead people.

Later, the police of Silao, Guanajuato, clarified that six people were murdered and two more were injured.

“Six people lost their lives and two more will be injured.” SECRETARY OF CITIZEN SECURITY SILAO

The family was presumably in a home when an armed commando broke into the home and shot at them.

Elements of the National Guard, the Army and Public Security of Guanajuato arrived at the scene.

The Silao Citizen Security Secretariat condemned the attack and assured that it is supporting the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation.

This is the fifth recent massacre in Silao, Guanajuato.

