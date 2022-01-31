Quintana Roo recovers in economic activity and ranks first nationally: INEGI

At an annual rate, Quintana Roo once again ranks first by reporting the most significant progress. It is followed by Baja California Sur, Tabasco, Nayarit, Yucatán and Veracruz in the July-September 2021 quarter.

(QUINTANA ROO – INEGI).- Quintana Roo is the first entity to reflect the most pronounced increases in its economic activity, according to the Quarterly Indicator of State Economic Activity (Itaee), corresponding to the third quarter of 2021, released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)

This balance, which is established in the (Itaee), refers to the tourist activity that Governor Carlos Joaquín managed and obtained that it be considered essential for economic recovery, which has had an upturn after 2020, due to the fact that the pandemic had retracted this activity.

The tourist activities in the summer of 2021 and winter have allowed an economic recovery that is even higher than in previous years, in terms of the number of flights and hotel occupancy.

Among the data provided by the INEGI, they indicate that in the third quarter of 2021 and with seasonally adjusted figures, the states that showed the most pronounced increases in their economic activity compared to the previous quarter were: Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Tlaxcala. They are followed by Baja California, Morelos, Sonora, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Querétaro.

At an annual rate and with series adjusted for seasonality, the states that reported the most significant growth in the third quarter of 2021 were: Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, Tabasco, Nayarit, Yucatán, Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave, Hidalgo and Querétaro.

The INEGI indicates that Quintana Roo is placed in the first place in progress and economic recovery with a 25.58. In the first quarter of 2021, the entity observed -15.03, in the second quarter it advanced with 36.72 and in the third quarter 25.58.

The same study reveals that within the tertiary sector, where tourist activities are found, it had an annual increase of 27.2%, the highest in the entire country.

The activities and services of temporary accommodation and preparation of food and beverages; trade, transport, mail and storage; real estate and movable and intangible property rental services; leisure, cultural and sports services, and other recreational services, are the ones that have seen direct growth.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments