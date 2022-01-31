Puerto Rico entry restrictions are about to ease (for vaccinated travelers only)

Domestic travel to Puerto Rico is about to get easier, as long as you’re fully vaccinated.

New entry requirements are set to take effect Wednesday and will scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated domestic travelers. On-island restrictions also will ease, and capacity restrictions are set to lighten up across a variety of businesses.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the changes Friday, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases. Puerto Rico reported 1,727 new cases on Thursday, a fraction of the more than 14,000 daily cases it reported in early January, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Do I need to be fully vaccinated or test to enter Puerto Rico?

Starting Wednesday, travelers who can present proof of vaccination will no longer need to show a negative coronavirus test.

Unvaccinated travelers will still need to take a test no more than 48 hours before departure to avoid a seven-day quarantine. If they are unable to get tested before arrival, they can take a test within the first 48 hours on the island.

If a post-arrival test result comes back positive, they must quarantine for 10 days. Unvaccinated travelers who do not test before or after arrival will be subject to fines and must quarantine for seven days.

The island’s three open airports still require visitors to fill out a Travel Declaration Form before entry, and travel restrictions for international travelers visiting Puerto Rico will not change. International visitors must be fully vaccinated and show a negative antigen or PCR test taken within one day of departure.

Changes on the island: Longer operating hours, larger events

Puerto Rico is also lifting restrictions that require businesses to close between midnight and 5 a.m. and blocks the sale of alcohol at those times.

Restaurants and other businesses that primarily serve food will be able to operate at 75% capacity indoors, up from 50%, and will be able to operate at full capacity outdoors. Bars and other venues that primarily serve alcohol will still need to operate at 50% capacity.

Customers visiting businesses that serve food or drinks will still be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative antigen or PCR test performed by an authorized health provider within the past 48 hours to enter. Masks are still required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

People attending large-scale events will still be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test as well, but venues will be able to operate with more people. Large-scale events can exceed 250 attendees but will need to cap occupancies at 50%.

