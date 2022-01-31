Once again, AMLO came to Yucatan to supervise the route of the Maya Train

No public event was considered on his agenda. President AMLO arrived on Friday and left on Saturday, Jan. 29th.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – TYT).- In what was his 16th visit to Yucatán, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) arrived this Friday night, January 28, at the state , to supervise the works of the Maya Train.

It was unofficially reported that AMLO arrived in Mérida from Tabasco and Campeche, where last Friday, Jan. 28th, he began with the supervision visits this year in the works of the Maya Train.

It should be remembered that, at the beginning of the year, the president reported that on the last weekend of each month he will tour the five states of the Southeast that make up the Maya Train route; Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo are the entities that make up the route.

Lopez Obrador traveled the section of the Maya Train in Yucatan and then continued on his way to Quintana Roo.

López Obrador met with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, federal government officials and representatives of the construction companies in charge of the works to review the progress of the project.

The meeting was held at the facilities of the Air Base Number 8, in the south of Mérida. Then the president will carry out a supervision flight over section 4 of the Maya Train, Izamal-Cancún.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments