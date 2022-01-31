Leonardo DiCaprio shares the work of UMSNH researchers to conserve monarch forests in Michoacán, México

The article exposes the problem of deforestation caused by the felling of trees in the municipality of Angangueo, Michoacán, México, where 10 hectares of forest were devastated on the slopes of the central zone of the Monarca reserve.
(MORELIA, MICHOACAN – TYT).- American actor and Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his activism in favor of the environment, published an article on his social networks about the work of researchers from the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH), for the conservation of forests in the eastern part of the state, home of the Monarch Butterfly.
The Oscar winner, who has also raised concerns about the plight of the vaquita in the Gulf of Mexico, shared a post from Mongabay, a US-based nonprofit environmental science and conservation news platform, which collects the work of members of the UMSNH Natural Resources Research Institute (Inirena) to preserve the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve.
January 24, 2022
In the publication, doctors from Inirena, Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero and José Arnulfo Blanco García, detail the restoration plan to recover and maintain endemic trees in the region that serve as habitat for Monarch Butterflies every winter.
The team employs a combination of natural restoration, soil conservation and active reforestation that has so far achieved a survival rate of 83 to 84 percent, at least three times more successful than some government reforestation programs, Mongabay says.
According to Dr. Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero, one of the project researchers, the forests where Monarch Butterfly colonies are found are becoming more susceptible to climatic events due to unusual foliage loss and increased tree mortality.
Researchers have begun to implement “assisted migration” of Oyamel fir trees to higher altitudes in the reserve, where they can better withstand changing climatic conditions.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO assures that the Maya Train will be inaugurated in Dec. 2023 no matter what
He reiterated that the work will.
-
Mérida City Council committed to the Environment and Sustainability
The Mérida City Council reiterates its.
-
Delivery truck catches fire near Dzilam Bravo, Yucatan (Watch Video)
The driver overturned on the Dzilam.
-
“Women, Science and Technology”, an initiative to make gender violence visible in the working environment
The project is convened by the.
-
Red Cross Yucatan conducts CPR workshop on the Progreso boardwalk
The Mexican Red Cross Yucatan Delegation.
-
Thursday Night Movie at “Il Caffé” presents: Flee
Greetings film fans: It’s rare for.
-
Two endangered spider monkeys become roadkill near El Cuyo, Yucatan
The incident was reported by a.
-
It’s official: NFL Superstar Tom Brady’s career has come to an end
PEOPLE.- Days after reports first broke that.
-
Manatees in Florida are dying at a record rate
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s.
-
Public transportation unit crashes against a truck on the Mérida-Campeche Highway
One of the passengers on the.
Leave a Comment