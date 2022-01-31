FBI, DEA, and Canadian Mounted Police will support public security in Quintana Roo

The governor of Quintana Roo Carlos Joaquin indicated that the members of police corporations from the US and Canada will arrive in two weeks.

(CANCUN, Q. ROO – STATE GOVERNMENT).- Agents of the DEA and the FBI of the United States, as well as the Canadian Mounted Police, will travel in about two weeks to the state of Quintana Roo to support analysis and security tasks, reported this Friday, January th, the state governor, Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez.

“In two weeks we will be having the visit of international institutions from the United States and Canada who will come to work with us in matters of review, exchange of information and improvement to try to avoid situations (of insecurity),” he said in an interview.

The governor recognized that the tourist destinations of Quintana Roo have become a point of attraction for many criminal organizations and spoke of the increase in firearms.

“The conditions led themselves to that, an airport in which we receive thousands of people who come from different parts of the world on a daily basis, who have different interests and which precisely causes it to become a very appetizing place at certain times for these types of criminal organizations”, he added.

Joaquín González described the recent events as “extremely striking” and expressed his concern about the increase in weapons in the hands of criminal groups, a fact that he described as “difficult and worrying” as he does not know where these weapons are introduced.

In addition, he said, they work with business organizations to establish a 10-point line of action to increase security in private establishments and thus give tourists greater confidence.

In recent days, the United States issued a travel alert for Quintana Roo after criminal activity in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.

Violence in Quintana Roo

A week ago, a shooting occurred inside a hotel located in Playa del Carmen, belonging to the prestigious Xcaret chain, leaving two Canadians dead and one injured.

This week there was the shooting death of Argentine Federico Mazzoni, who was the manager of a popular establishment in Playa del Carmen, known as Mamita’s Beach Club.

“In all cases we are responsible, we have detainees, we have resolved cases, in the case of Mamita’s, which is under investigation, the possible culprits are already detained, we are working very hard to have them,” the Governor said.

The Mexican Caribbean has been registering attacks by armed cartel groups in tourist areas for months.

In October 2021, for example, a shooting at a restaurant in the Tulum resort —one of the most fashionable places in the region— left two foreign tourists dead and three others injured.

According to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, the state of Quintana Roo registered a total of 651 intentional homicides in 2021.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments