6 femicides have been registered in the State of Tabasco in less than a month

María Guadalupe was murdered by her partner Dory Alberto, she was taken to the hospital, but died from a high-caliber weapon shot.

(TABASCO – ).- Whie preident Lopez Obrador keeps sying that the country “is doing good”, and that “the people is happy, happy, happy,” this Friday, January 28th, the sixth femicide recorded in Tabasco in the month of January 2022 was registered; and the latest victim is María Guadalupe, an 18-year-old girl, shot dead by her sentimental partner.

Just last weekend the bodies of Juany Amairani, Sara Yasmin and Rosita were located in Huimanguillo, Centro and Balancán, Tabasco municipalities, which caused protests by feminist groups that demanded the activation of the gender alert.

The events occurred in the community of Amado Gómez in Cunduacán, during the morning, after an argument between the couple. According to the first reports, Dory Alberto, 29, took out a large-caliber weapon (AK-47) with which she wounded María Guadalupe. Later he committed suicide.

The incident occurred around 11 am and local residents managed to hear screams, insults and later two gunshots inside a house, so they decided to approach. Upon arrival they found the two bodies lying on the ground in a pool of blood where the man lay lifeless, but the woman still had vital signs.

The victim was reported as serious and transferred to the Cunduacán Regional Hospital where he died. The area was cordoned off by municipal police officers, while elements of the State Attorney General’s Office carried out the corresponding lifting of the man’s body, who presented the impact of a bullet at the height of the chin.