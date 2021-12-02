Yucatán is a new member of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Madrid, Spain, (December 02, 2021).- The Yucatan Tourism Advisory Council was accepted as a member of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), after Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal requested, last July, membership in the international institution, as part of the cooperation actions that help to promote the economic recovery of the activity and generate sources of employment for the Yucatecans.
Within the framework of the 24 UNWTO General Assembly, which takes place in the Spanish capital and which was attended by the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, the integration of the state into this body, which also seeks to implement sustainable policies that allow the state to be consolidated as a benchmark in the field, worldwide.
The UNWTO received 36 applications, 16 of which were accepted and 2 of them correspond to Yucatán: the Consultative Council and Visit Mérida Mx; currently, there are 154 total members. Since July, in Mérida, Vila Dosal delivered the membership proposal to the group’s General Secretary, Zurab Polilokashvili, with the head of the federal Tourism Secretariat, Miguel Torruco Marqués, as a witness.
Likewise, Vila Dosal affirmed that this is an important step to give the Advisory Council greater relevance in decisions about the sector, while at the same time, they’re managing to move towards the tourism we want for our future generations, with the promotion of a sustainable vision, embodied in the 2019-2024 Special Tourism Program, which, in turn, is aligned with the 2030 Agenda, with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.
Therefore, the intention is clear: we seek that the Yucatecan organization, which is made up of civil society, businessmen, academia, and authorities, can create tourism development policies, for the benefit of the Yucatecans, but now, with experience, support, and UNWTO guidance, stated the Governor.
Regarding the acceptance of the request, the head of the Sefotur highlighted the fact that it strengthens the strategies to promote a sustainable industry, in adherence to the precepts of the global institution, and to strengthen the decisions and actions of the Council.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
