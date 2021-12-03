Vaccines for application to adolescents between 15 and 17 years old arrive in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 3, 2021).- To continue protecting the health of the Yucatecans, a new batch of 33,930 vaccines against the Coronavirus from the Pfizer pharmaceutical company arrived in the state to start the vaccination of adolescents between 15 and 17 years old, with which Yucatán continues to advance at a good pace in this strategy.

The Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that in the next few days the municipalities and the vaccination modules that will be enabled for the administration of doses will be announced, so it invited the population in this age range to be attentive to the information that will be provided through official channels.

The director of Prevention and Health Protection of the SSY, Carlos Isaac Hernández Fuentes, went to the Military Air Base (BAM) number 8 to supervise the arrival of this new batch, aboard a Spartan C27J aircraft of the Mexican Air Force registration 3403, from Mexico City, which touched state territory at 18:09.

(Photo: Yucatan al instante)

Accompanied by the State Vaccination Coordinator, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, Hernández Fuentes verified the unloading of vaccines and supplies, by Army personnel, which were placed in a thermoking truck of the unit, and then transferred to the state warehouse, from where they will be distributed to the places to apply them.

To date, more than 2 million 926, 649 vaccines against the Coronavirus have arrived in the state, to which is added the batch of 33,930 that the SSY received this afternoon.

(Photo: Yucatan al instante)

It should be reiterated that the vaccines will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the platforms of the federal government, so the Federation is in charge of the planning and protocols of this vaccination and the state government will be supporting with these tasks.



At the arrival of the new batch of vaccines, Colonel Gustavo Caratachea Esparza, commander of the 11th Infantry Battalion, and General José de Jesús Morán Gutiérrez, commander of BAM number 8, were also present.

Source: Yucatan al instante

