Umán City Council empowers women with more opportunities

Umán, Yucatán, (December 3, 2021).- Currently, all Umán women have the support of the Umán City Council to move forward in their lives after an episode of domestic violence, for that reason the Directorate of Protection and Attention to Women celebrated the signing of a collaboration agreement with CECATI 61 so that women have access to courses and workshops with certification endorsed by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) at a low cost.

Uman is located only 26 kilometers (16 miles) west of downtown Merida (INEGI)

Lic. Elsy Herrera Medina, director of CECATI 61, thanked the Mayor for the invitation that he made to help in the educational development of women in the region.

“The signing of this document opens a wide range of innovative courses that aim to empower women and that will allow them to generate extra income. Among the courses they can access are; electricity and plumbing, entrepreneurship, food and beverage preparation, soap making, beauty, among others ”, she reported.

Umán Mayor, Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco stressed that to vindicate the history of Umán it is necessary to make alliances that have the goal of changing the living conditions of citizens.

He remarked that for his government women occupy an important place and that they cannot be left behind, since they are the basis for Umán to grow and advance as it has always wanted, as well as being a sector that for many years was in complete abandonment and without attention.

Finally, he assured that in these three years Umán will be distinguished by the support that will be provided to the women of the communities and subdivisions, leaving the legacy that, when working closely with the people, and with citizen participation, many positive things can be achieved.

Also present at the signing of the collaboration agreement were Armando Quintal Rosado, Municipal Secretary, and Naomi Reyes Cárdenas, Director of Attention and Protection for Women.

