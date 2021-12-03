Twitter eliminates 276 false accounts of support for the Mexican government and ruling party Morena

The accounts shared civic content in support of government initiatives, Twitter detailed.

MEXICO, (December 03, 2021).- The social network Twitter reported this Thursday that it detected a network of 276 unauthentic accounts that were managed from Mexico, which were permanently deleted.

Twitter reported that the accounts primarily shared civic content in support of government initiatives related to public health and political parties.

Since 2018, the social network has carried out a campaign to detect and eliminate accounts that are related to information operations supported by States , even in that year it shared a public file of data on the matter.

“We made improvements, described our principles and repeated our approach over time. Since that first report in October 2018, we have shared 37 data sets of platform manipulation campaigns attributed to States that have originated in 17 countries, covering more than 200 million Tweets and nine terabytes of multimedia content, ” reports Twitter in a statement.

He added that this Thursday they made public 3,465 additional accounts to their file of information operations linked to States, the only one of its kind in the industry. The sets of accounts include eight separate transactions attributed to six countries: Mexico, the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Venezuela, respectively. Every account and content associated with these operations has been permanently removed from the service.

In addition, they reported that, from what they collected, they shared relevant data from this disclosure with three leading research partners : Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), Fake News Hunters, and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).

In social networks, Twitter added that “ as of today we will have a new focus on our disclosures of information operations associated with States. In the future, we will share this data with a global research Consortium from academia , civil society and the media ”.

“In most cases, accounts were suspended for various violations of our Policy regarding spam and tampering with the platform.”

Source: Aristegui Noticias

