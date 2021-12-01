‘Sunsets at Sea’ are back on Progreso’s pier

Progreso, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- From this Friday, December 5th, the general public will be able to enter the Progreso fiscal pier to see “ Sunsets at sea ”.
The Progreso National Port System Administration organizes this activity that was carried out before the pandemic and will resume this Friday at 4:00 in the afternoon.
That day people will have free access to the fiscal dock from 4 in the afternoon until 4:30. Then they will have two hours to walk around the site as the site will close at 6:30 in the afternoon.
How to participate in ‘Sunsets at sea’?
To participate you must register at the following link: https://www.sparp.com.mx/Accesoft2/Caminata/registro
Once there, you must enter the required information, and then check the inbox of the email you registered and there you can find the QR code, which you must present on the day of the event for your entry.
It is a Code per person, whether they are children or adults. Registration is mandatory from children of two years of age.
Attendance limit
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a limit on the attendance of people so as not to lose a healthy distance or have an agglomeration.
It should be noted that this activity is free and pets are allowed, for more information consult the following Facebook page:
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO and the Chocolate Factory
AMLO’s sons chocolate factory in the.
-
Aid plan for Central America announced by Mexico and the US
Mexico announced a joint plan with.
-
Oceanic oxygen levels threatened by global warming and climate change
‘The next great casualty of climate.
-
Hugo López-Gatell says Omicron arrival is imminent but vaccines are still valid
The Undersecretary of Health says the.
-
Cancun restauranteurs assure that insecurity worries them more than Covid-19
The restaurant sector suggests that the.
-
Mercado Libre will open a distribution center in Mérida to compete with Amazon
Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Mexico works on a sustainable housing project together with the Maya Train
MEXICO, (December 01, 2021).- Some 400.
-
Brazil reports first confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Latin America
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, December 01,.
-
As of this Tuesday, November 30th, the Mérida-Toronto flight is reactivated
Mérida recovers the connection with the.
-
Construction sector has hope in the La Plancha park project
Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- Raúl.
Leave a Comment