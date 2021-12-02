Quintana Roo will have a good winter season with tourists from the US and Latin America

The state allocated a millionaire investment in advertising to ensure tourist markets in the winter season.
Quintana Roo, (December 02, 2021).- The Mexican Caribbean allocated more than 26 million pesos during the third quarter of this year, seeking to increase the influx of visitors during the winter holidays, mainly those from the United States.
According to reports from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), the five contracted promotional campaigns are mainly focused on the markets of Latin America and the United States.
Statistics from the Quintana Roo Tourism Secretariat (Sedetur) reveal that of the total international passengers that arrived at the Cancun International Airport, 95.5% come from the United States and Latin America.
The highest economic amount allocated by the CPTQ was for the development of comprehensive services for the marketing and commercialization of the tourist offer of the Mexican Caribbean in Latin America, through communication channels, links, and relationships with the accounts of the provider hired in those countries.
For the digital promotion campaign during September, October and November, through the Hearst platform, in nine cities in the United States with direct connection to the Cancun International Airport, the council disbursed 4.1 million pesos.
The company hired was Chain Global Media Llc ., For a period of time from August 20 to November 30 of this year.
While for the organization of the event “Premios Produ 2021”, to be carried out digitally on December 1 and 2 of this year, the CPTQ allocated more than four million pesos.
The event consists of 50 hours of uninterrupted live broadcasting and awards for excellence in content in the Latin American television industry, within the framework of the activities of the MIP Cancun 2021, in which the Mexican Caribbean will be promoted. The company with which he signed the contract is Production & Distribution Corp.
The reports of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) reveal that for the letters in three dimensions of the Mexican Caribbean counter, in the Cancun Travel Mart, Mexico Summit 2021 event, held from October 18 to 21 of this year, it invested more than 183 thousand pesos. The contracted company was Travel Rental Logistics SA de CV ”.
While for the design of arts and promotional material as well as for the development of promotional tourist guides for Cancun, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, and Grand Costa Maya, the CPTQ disbursed more than 69 thousand pesos.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
