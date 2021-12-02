NGOs invite you to donate toys for low-income families’ children in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 02, 2021) .- You can already feel the Christmas atmosphere, it is time to support, to reach out to those who have less, and with the aim of exceeding last year’s collection, on Wednesday, December 1st, the second edition of the activation and collection campaign for toys Si ‘Jil’ Ch’eej (Giving Smiles) was presented at a press conference.

This project brings together several groups and non-governmental organizations that collaborate in unity to reduce the social problems derived from Covid-19, mainly taking activities within the state to strengthen the social well-being of children and citizens.

“We want the toys not to be warlike, it is not our intention to promote violence, swords, guns, toys that can impact the children’s sector, we will try to replace them with pieces that have a greater bond with children,” said Orlando Lara Ojeda, founder of the “Never Ever” campaign, vice president of Business Ideas for Yucatán and national director of the Gulf Pact Alliance.

Donations will be received from today until December 29th, to begin distributing on January 1st.

“The goal is two thousand plus one, we intend to exceed the number of the previous edition and that depends on the entire society,” said Julián Medina Hettle, state head of the World Network of Young Politicians Yucatán.

It should be noted that in the last edition of Si ‘Jil’ Ch’eej, it was intended to collect 600 toys plus one, but the response of the people was sensational and 932 were reached, which were distributed in municipalities such as Acanceh, Kanasín, Umán, Ixil, and Izamal.

For this occasion, in addition to these entities, the idea is to also reach Tizimín, Oxkutzcab, Tixpehual, Seyé, Progreso, Ucú, Maxcanú, Buctzotz, Timucuy, Yobaín, and Tekax.

As part of the promotion, this Saturday 4th, activation will be organized in Cacao Mérida during the Night Bike Route, for those who wish to contribute.

In addition to this, the toys may be delivered at venues such as the facilities of the Preparatory One of the Autonomous University of Yucatán commonly known as Prepa Uno (UADY), Plaza Grande By Zócalo restaurant, the Polytechnic University of Yucatán, and different collection centers in the interior of the State.

