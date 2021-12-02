New flight Miami-Chetumal connects Florida with Southern Quintana Roo

Chetumal International Airport resumed its international connection after several years without commercial flights from abroad.

Quintana Roo, (December 02, 2021).- Around one in the afternoon this Wednesday, the Embraer 175 aircraft landed at the Chetumal International Airport, with a capacity for 76 passengers (64 seats in the Main Cabin and 12 seats in Business Class), from Miami, United States.

In this way, the terminal resumes its international connection, after several years of not having commercial flights from abroad. It is an American Airlines flight, which will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In this way, Chetumal became the 28th airline destination in the country, giving it the opportunity to connect with 130 other destinations in the world.

“Being here in Chetumal is something we have been looking for for a long time and how good it has materialized, we took the first step, this plane to Chetumal. Now it is a job between all of us, so that these two frequencies, we can continue to increase them”. Darío Flota Ocampo , head of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ)

¡Hoy es un gran día para el sur de Quintana Roo! Damos la bienvenida a la ruta #Miami – #Chetumal de @AmericanAir que tendrá 2 frecuencias semanales, fortaleciendo la conectividad y reactivación económica del #CaribeMexicano. ¡No bajemos la guardia! #JuntosSaldremosAdelante pic.twitter.com/of7RCDIjA1 — Carlos Joaquín (@CarlosJoaquin) December 1, 2021

He pointed out that despite the 50% occupancy of this first route, it is expected that this holiday season there will be days when the cap will be reached.

Similarly, he highlighted that the southern area of ​​Quintana Roo, the Grand Costa Maya, has the potential to continue attracting more routes from other airlines and, of course, more international tourism arrivals.

For its part, Darío Flota Ocampo, from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), acknowledged that there are no promotional actions for this air route, although it will be seen what can be done for next year, considering that this year there are 24 millions of advertising pattern of the attractions of Quintana Roo in the news media.

For his part, Eloy Stalin Quintal Jiménez, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Chetumal, mentioned that progress continues in generating benefits for the capital, but the issue of tourism promotion must also be strengthened, which cannot be palpate so far.

The inauguration was presided by Governor Carlos Joaquín González, accompanied by various officials from the economic and tourism sector.

“This pioneering flight in the state capital will benefit the entire southern region and expand its tourist offer, contributing to our objective of strengthening the economy and development of this region,” said the president at the airport facilities.

For her part, Vicky Uzal, commercial director at American Airlines for Mexico, said that “this year American Airlines celebrates 40 years of serving in the state of Quintana Roo, operating from Cancun, and today with our new service in Chetumal we will offer better access to tourists who they wish to visit the capital of the state, as well as the tourist destinations of Bacalar and different archaeological sites nearby ”.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments