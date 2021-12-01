  • Crime,
    • National Guard finds false passports inside a book at Mérida airport

    By on December 1, 2021
    (Photo: Por Esto)

    Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- It was announced in a statement that 15 false passports were seized in the Customs section of the Mérida International Airport .

    Elements of the National Guard inspected a box from FedEx at the Mérida Airport where its interior contained a book with 15 false passports.

    MÉRIDA: DECOMISAN PASAPORTES FALSOS EN EL AEROPUERTO - Sol Yucatán
    (Photo: Sol Yucatán)

    The book that contained the box was entitled ‘The first year of my baby’ and contained 15 presumably apocryphal Mexican passports with numbers:

    G23115475
    G42055188
    G38692006
    G42055241
    G41886315
    G42055168
    G33509905
    G42055143
    G34624328
    G30142317
    G42055224
    G42055262
    G32672915
    G42055250
    G42055286

    MÉRIDA: DECOMISAN PASAPORTES FALSOS EN EL AEROPUERTO - Sol Yucatán
    (Photo: Sol Yucatán)

    With origin: Mérida, Yucatán, having its final destination in Moscow, Russia.

    Source: Yucatan a la mano

    The Yucatan Times Newsroom



