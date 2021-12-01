National Guard finds false passports inside a book at Mérida airport

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- It was announced in a statement that 15 false passports were seized in the Customs section of the Mérida International Airport .
Elements of the National Guard inspected a box from FedEx at the Mérida Airport where its interior contained a book with 15 false passports.
The book that contained the box was entitled ‘The first year of my baby’ and contained 15 presumably apocryphal Mexican passports with numbers:
G23115475
G42055188
G38692006
G42055241
G41886315
G42055168
G33509905
G42055143
G34624328
G30142317
G42055224
G42055262
G32672915
G42055250
G42055286
With origin: Mérida, Yucatán, having its final destination in Moscow, Russia.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
