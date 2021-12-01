National Guard finds false passports inside a book at Mérida airport

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- It was announced in a statement that 15 false passports were seized in the Customs section of the Mérida International Airport .

Elements of the National Guard inspected a box from FedEx at the Mérida Airport where its interior contained a book with 15 false passports.

(Photo: Sol Yucatán)

The book that contained the box was entitled ‘The first year of my baby’ and contained 15 presumably apocryphal Mexican passports with numbers:

G23115475

G42055188

G38692006

G42055241

G41886315

G42055168

G33509905

G42055143

G34624328

G30142317

G42055224

G42055262

G32672915

G42055250

G42055286

(Photo: Sol Yucatán)

With origin: Mérida, Yucatán, having its final destination in Moscow, Russia.

Source: Yucatan a la mano

