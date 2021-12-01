Mexican Peso Recovers Losses Spurred by Pick for Banxico Chief

(Bloomberg) — The Mexican peso rebounded against the dollar, recovering from three-day slump driven by a surprise announcement for the future leadership of the Mexican central bank.
The peso climbed as much as 1.8% on the day to 21.2839 on Tuesday, briefly strengthening back to where it was before the announcement that Victoria Rodriguez would be nominated to head Banco de Mexico.
The nomination has stirred a great deal of uncertainty in Mexican markets as traders assess Rodriguez’s qualifications. The candidate has little experience with central banking and has close ties to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, prompting fears that the institution won’t be as steadfastly independent as it has been in the past.
That focus on a new central bank chief ebbed Tuesday, with the peso the best emerging currency after the Chilean peso, benefiting from a broadly weaker dollar. The greenback took center stage as traders assessed prospects for the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy amid concerns over a new omicron variant. The U.S. currency pared declines as traders boosted bets on the pace of tightening after comments by Chair Jerome Powell on the prospect for faster tapering.
Source: El Financiero
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida receives international recognition from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)
Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- The.
-
National Guard finds false passports inside a book at Mérida airport
Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- It.
-
On a fragile wooden boat, 18 migrants from Cuba arrive in the Florida Keys
The significant rise in migration from.
-
PAN representative asks to declare the Maya language as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Yucatan
Merida, Yucatan, (December 01, 2021).- “When.
-
Fresh dawn with drizzles in the afternoon on this Wednesday, Dec. 1st in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- The weather.
-
Founder of anti-vaccine TV network dies of COVID-19
Marcus Lamb, a co-founder and the.
-
Traveling to the U.S.? Be ready to face tougher COVID-19 testing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. is moving.
-
62.5 million USD will be allocated for four specific tourism projects in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- An.
-
Police arrest 14 at clandestine bar in Valladolid, Yucatan
Valladolid, Yuc., November 30, 2021.- A.
-
Man arrested for setting an ATM machine on fire in downtown Merida
MÉRIDA, Yuc., November 30, 2021.- Agents.
Leave a Comment