Mérida receives international recognition from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- The public policies implemented in terms of economic reactivation through the tourist promotion of the city, especially through the use of digital platforms such as VisitMéridaMx, allowed the entry of Mérida as a member of the prestigious World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), reported the Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

He explained that, in the framework of the twenty-fourth meeting of the UNWTO General Assembly, which takes place from November 30th to December 3rd in Madrid, Spain, the announcement was made of the entry of the digital platform “VisitMéridaMx”, the official site of the tourist identity of the city of Mérida, as an affiliated member of the UNWTO, joining 40 institutions from 4 continents.

“The work we have developed to reactivate the economy is bearing its first fruits, not only with the alliances we have made with other municipalities to promote the city, promote gastronomic tourism projects or always be among the highest places in the tourist destinations of preference, but we have also promoted the cultural, architectural and historical heritage of Mérida through digital platforms, which attracts more visitors every day ”, he said.

He pointed out that this new recognition will contribute to maintaining the city as an increasingly attractive tourist destination, because it would add to the qualities recognized nationally and internationally such as security, tranquility, the quality of public services, among others.

He indicated that the “VisitMéridaMx” file consists of a series of actions to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of Mérida and its visitors, based on the promotion of sustainable tourism development in the city.

It should be noted that UNWTO is the United Nations agency in charge of promoting responsible, sustainable, and accessible tourism for all. “It advocates for tourism that contributes to economic growth, inclusive development, and environmental sustainability, and offers leadership and support to the sector to expand its knowledge and tourism policies throughout the world.”

Currently, the “VisitMéridaMx” platform is visible on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, having 95,149 users from various parts of the world, as well as 79,485 visitors to the website and 3,985 downloads of the application, all from its inception in 2019 until its relaunch in November of 2021.

As of December 1st, 2021, VisitMéridaMx becomes a member and participant in the global tourism agenda where all its members are urged to act in solidarity, responsible for the communities, sustainable and inclusive.

