Mercado Libre will open a distribution center in Mérida to compete with Amazon

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- Yucatán continues with its good star in investments: the internet sales company “Mercado Libre” will soon open a distribution center in Mérida, where its competitor: Amazón already operates.

According to El Financiero columnist Jonathan Ruiz Torre, the Mérida headquarters will complement those in Nuevo León and the State of Mexico, strategic and regional control points for shipping products.

In his column, “Parteaguas ”, the analyst highlights that in 9 months of 2021, Mercado Libre invested 433 million dollars, 3 times more than in 2020; to spread in the states it opened “little shops”.

However, in the case of Yucatan, the intention is to open a collection center for products to send them to other nearby points from here.

“In two years and in Mexico alone, they went from having 30 thousand square meters of facilities to the current 400 thousand”, highlights the columnist.

The e-commerce firm will join the list of transnational companies that are seeing the entity as an investment pole, such as Amazon, whose distribution center will soon officially open, and Walmart, which has already been working in Yucatán for a year.

