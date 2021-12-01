Fresh dawn with drizzles in the afternoon on this Wednesday, Dec. 1st in Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (December 01, 2021).- The weather in Yucatán this Wednesday, December 1st, will be mild and with drizzles due to the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the establishment of a trough on the Yucatan Peninsula.
Partly cloudy sky conditions are forecast with a probability of showers over the northeast, eastern and northern portions of Yucatán. In Merida , there would be scattered rains .
The minimum temperatures expected for sunrise this Wednesday will be from 18 to 20 degrees in the center, northeast, east and southeast, and from 20 to 22 degrees on the coast. In Merida, lows of 19 to 21 degrees are expected.
The maximum temperatures in the early afternoon will be 26 to 28 degrees on the coast and 30 to 32 degrees in the city of Mérida and the interior of the State.
During these first days of December, the arrival of a cold front in our region is not expected.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
