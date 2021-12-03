Forecast for Hawaii: 12 inches of snow!

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until Sunday, Dec. 5th on the Big Island of Hawaii.
The warning remains in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday as up to 12 inches or more of snow is expected on the island. NWS also warns residents to stay indoors as forecasters predict winds gusting over 100 mph.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility,” NWS’s weather warning reads.
Aside from the blizzard warning, a Kona low is expected near the islands starting on Saturday night. Kona storms are a type of seasonal cyclone in the Hawaiian Islands, usually formed in the winter from winds coming from the westerly “Kona” direction, according to N. Kona lows often bring about wet and “unsettled” weather.
Source: National Weather Service
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
