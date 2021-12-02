2021 Cyclone season finally comes to an end

Year after year, once November is finished that concludes the season of tropical cyclones and rains in Mexico, but it should be taken into account that this does not mean that in the next months there will be no formation of these phenomena.

What happens, is that the environmental conditions will be less favorable for their existence.

According to a press release, it is enough to remember that in other years there have been some during December and January.

Having clarified the previous point, the climatological end of this season can be a moment of reflection to remember in what situation we live, in order to be better prepared for the 2022 season. Some of the weather phenomena are associated with a greater number of emergency situations in the country, year after year.

Starting with the cyclones that reached Mexican lands, a total of six of the 19 that formed in the Pacific Ocean.

These phenomena had the names of “Dolores”, “Rick”, “Pamela”, “Olaf”, “Enrique” and “Nora”.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Ocean, the only cyclone that entered the Mexican coasts was “Grace”, with 21 having developed in the basin.

