Yucatecan businessmen anticipate a difficult year end

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 08, 2021).- Even when the economic reactivation has begun to give good results, local businessmen anticipated a difficult end of the year due to the effects left by the Covid-19 pandemic; however, they affirmed that they would comply in a timely manner with their employer obligations such as the payment of

Christmas bonus.

Fernando Ponce Díaz, president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex Mérida), pointed out that “some say that the closing will be similar to that of 2020, I can tell you that it is definitely not. That is a reality, regardless of the generation of jobs because there are other things that reduce the purchasing power that is very affected and consequently because everything revolves around all that purchasing power, why, because there was a decrease in wages of all workers and entrepreneurs who could no longer continue ”, he explained.

It will not be easy, he continued, the businessmen are going to comply with the law with everything that has to be done, we are promoting so that they and it has always been thus, logically, the payment of the Christmas bonuses and all that deserves because many of the entrepreneurs are drawing their savings.

However, the business leader said that there has been more confidence on the part of the consumer, now with the economic reopening, and also because of vaccines, “it is known that with the progress made with vaccines, the fact of taking care of oneself, the fact of continuing to use the mask and the gel, that is, many things that we already know because it helps tremendously to have economic movement and to get people out ”.

However, he reiterated, we will not have the end of 2020 and there will be other situations in 2022, because jobs were reduced, in addition to wages and many companies that could not continue and that generated unemployment, but we see that there are already investment from outside for the State of Yucatan, but the businessmen are going to make an effort to fulfill their obligations.

