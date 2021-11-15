Yucatan will have permanent modules for vaccination against Covid-19

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021).- In the next few days the Federal Government will announce the start of operations of three permanent vaccination modules against Covid-19 in Mérida and in 10 municipalities in the interior of the State.

They will provide care to people who are about to reach 18 years of age and for those who for some reason have not received the vaccine yet, informed the delegate of the social programs of the Federal Government in Yucatán, Joaquín Díaz Mena.

“These modules will be used for the application of any of the vaccines, be it the first or second dose, therefore we will have those from AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Cansino,” he said.

The installation in the municipalities is so that if someone from a remote community has not been vaccinated, they have the opportunity to do so, without the pressure of a limited time or days.

Three modules in Mérida

“In Mérida it is planned to install three modules, one in charge of the IMSS, another of the ISSSTE and the third in the Yucatán Ministry of Health; It will be defined this week, and it is expected that they will be placed in more than 10 municipalities so that all regions are covered, ” said Díaz Mena.

The process will be carried out in the same way as it is being carried out, you have to register at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx , bring the printed documentation to collate the information and later the vaccine will be applied.

Vaccine against Covid to minors

On the other hand, the federal delegate reported that, if the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) approves the “Patria” vaccine for its application, it would be included in the scheme of permanent modules, even from other brands.

And on the issue of minors between 12 and 17 years old, he said that staggered calls will be made in hospitals, “because that is where they ask to be vaccinated, due to the issue of a serious side effect”, and in the same way it will be carried out in Mérida and in some municipalities, Díaz Mena said.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







