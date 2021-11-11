Yucatán will exhibit more than 100 products during the Tianguis Turístico

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 11, 2021).- With more than 100 Yucatecan tourist products, the official presentation of the port of Progreso to international shipping companies, events in the six local tourist regions, as well as a Guayabera Festival, are the main events that Yucatán will present within the framework of the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021 (TTM).

At a press conference, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, head of the Yucatan Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), announced that the TTM edition is expected to be one of the most successful in the history of this event.

To date there are 52,700 business appointments, 3,500 exhibitors, 40 countries and 1,390 buyers, which make up one of the events with more participants than in its most recent editions.

“It is a highly anticipated event by the local and international industry. It is private, closed to the public. It is the most important in Mexico and the continent, based on a forum of pre-established business appointments, the supply is combined with the demand of hotels, airlines, agencies, so that more tourists arrive at the destination and the country. It is important that there are exhibitors, the 32 states with the tourist chain and that they come from all over the world, that makes it successful ”, she highlighted.

The state official pointed out that on the sidelines of the meetings there will be gastronomic, artisan and academic samples. Visitors from 40 countries participate, exhibiting hotels, chains, airlines, DMC, the 32 states, and fairgrounds.

Michelle Fridman stressed that everything is ready for the TTM to start on Tuesday 16, the inauguration will be in charge of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

She assured that all events will be controlled, with minimal assistance and all international health protocols.

“To enter, sanitary protocols will be applied, accredited persons must show the complete vaccination certificate or take a negative test for Covid to enter. Something that the pandemic has taught us is that things change overnight, the Tianguis will be held, it is a fact, economic activity has to return, that is why it will be with all measures, ” she concluded.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







