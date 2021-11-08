Yucatán will be present at the Expo Dubai 2021

Mérida, (Yucatán, November 8, 2021) .- Vila Dosal will lead a trade mission that will take him to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from November 8 to 11 in those Middle Eastern countries, where he will be accompanied by the owner of the Secretary of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, along with a group of Yucatecan businessmen from different sectors, who pay their own expenses.
Among the representatives of the Yucatecan business community that will attend this event are the local president of the Business Coordinating Council, Eduardo Alvarado Mujica, and the leaders of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), Fernando Ponce Díaz; from the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), Jorge Charruf Cáceres; of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry (Index), Jorge Berrón Bolio and of the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry (Canaive), Jorge Moreno González.
The Yucatan delegation in this trade mission is completed by businessmen Alfredo Peniche Solís from the ‘Juguera de Akil’; Miguel and Rafael Peón Medina directors of Mimiel; and Ali Charruf Álvarez, manager of La Anita.
In the United Arab Emirates, Yucatán will participate in Mexico Day at the “Universal Exhibition Dubai 2020”, where the presence of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón and other Governors of the country is expected, in what is considered the most important showcase for commercial, tourist and technological innovation promotion in the world.
In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Vila Dosal will lead a trade mission that seeks to open the possibility for Yucatecan companies to be suppliers for this large market, which is experiencing significant growth and has expressed interest in establishing commercial ties with our state.
It should be remembered that last August Vila Dosal held, in Mexico City, a meeting with the Saudi Arabian ambassador to Mexico, Haytham bin Hassan bin Mohammed Al-Malki, in which they explored the areas of possibility to strengthen commercial ties and the attraction of investments that translate into more sources of employment for the Yucatecans.
During the visit to Riyadh, Yucatecan businessmen will be able to present what Yucatán produces, their capacity as suppliers, and the ways and means to get those products to the Middle East.
Subsequently, in the United Arab Emirates, Yucatán will have a special participation in Mexico Day, within Expo Dubai 2020, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, and in which the presence of more than 200 countries and organizations is expected. ; which began on October 1 and will conclude on March 31, 2022.
Within the Mexican pavilion, Yucatán will have a specific day to show itself to the world and thus present its culture, industry, tourism, gastronomy, technological innovations, and projects.
The theme of this Universal Exhibition is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, with sub-themes being those of Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity and it is expected to be visited by 25 million people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
