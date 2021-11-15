Yucatan taxi drivers expect a good season for the Tianguis Turístico

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021).- After a year and a half in which there was a critical and declining hotel occupation in Merida, the taxi operators of the Frente Unico de Los Trabajadores del Volante (FUTV), now they are getting ready for the “boom” in the demand for services that is expected with the realization of the Mérida Tourist Tianguis (TTM) , which will take place from the 16th to the 19th of this month, in which it was ensured that they could even require more personnel to cope with so many visitors that will arrive.

The general secretary of the organization, Héctor Fernández Zapata, announced that there will be a little more than a thousand units that will enter into operations as of this Tuesday 16th, which are expected to be working at full capacity, as the state transport authority finally authorized that they can carry 4 people in each vehicle.

In addition, he stressed that thanks to the support of the State Government, the organization’s taxi drivers will have a preferential place in the facilities of the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, where they will be able to enter and leave to take the lecturers, Tianguis attendees and guests to the most important tourism event in Mexico.

“Fortunately with this economic reopening and the way the pandemic has behaved, for us it is a very good thing,” he said.

The leader of the FUTV commented that although for this month all they will return to operate, it could even be necessary service for the people who will visit the entity, so from now on they will begin to organize to be present in the hotels, at the Mérida International Airport and at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center.

He recognized that this is a good opportunity to recover the income that was lost in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, with the almost total opening of the units, since collective combis can already transport 15 of 16 passengers.

“The entirety of our fleet is incorporated, we hope to recover better and we already feel that we are between 90 and 95 percent of all the operators that provide their service, that in their totality we are about 4 thousand 300 circulating in the organization, we have good expectations ”, asserted the leader of the FUTV transporters.

