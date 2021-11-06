Yucatan registers 149 deaths in traffic accidents so far this 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 06, 2021) .- Until the tenth month of 2021, a total of 149 people killed in road accidents were registered in Yucatán, incidents that increased by about 40 percent, compared to the same period in 2020.
In the first 10 months of 2021, according to the information provided, 137 tragic accidents occurred.
According to the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in the first 304 days of the year, 137 tragic traffic accidents occurred, with an increase of 42.7 percent compared to the same period in 2020, while the number of deceased grew by 28.4 percent.
Currently, at least in Yucatán, the motorcyclist is the one with the highest mortality rate, followed by passengers and pedestrians.
So far, of the total accidents that cost the lives of people registered in the entity, 22 occurred in September, 21 in July, and 17 in May; 15 in August and October, respectively; April 14; 13 in February; January 11, March 10, and June seven.
Likewise, 15 unfortunate events involved public passenger transport units.
Of the total number of people who lost their lives, 127 were men, 85.2 percent, as well as 22 women, the remaining 14.8 percent.
Based on the statistics provided, the most affected group is that of motorcyclists, and in these months 58 cases were registered, 38.9 percent, followed by passengers or companions, with 28 cases, 18.8 percent.
In third place are pedestrians, with 26 unfortunate events, 17.4 percent, as well as 20 motorists, 13.4 percent, and 17 cyclists, 11.4 percent.
Of the total of unfortunate events that occurred, 27 occurred in the streets and avenues of Mérida, as well as in the Peripheral Ring of the capital city.
While of the rest of the tragic incidents, three occurred in Kanasín and Tizimín, respectively, two in Dzidzantún, while one case is in Kinchil, Espita, Halacho, Huhí, Izamal, Motul, Tekantación, Temozón, Tetiz, Ticul, Tixcacalcupul and Valladolid. The rest were registered on state and federal highways of the entity.
Source: Yucatan ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
