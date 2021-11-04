Yucatan professional soccer pioneer dies from Covid-19

YUCATAN, (November 04, 2021) .- Reinhard Espinosa Cantón, a native of Oxkutzcab, municipality of Yucatán, died in the early hours of this Friday, October 29th, a victim of Covid-19, a disease with which he fought his last days.

He is remembered for being part of the ‘Aguiluchos’, which was the first Yucatecan soccer club to debut in the Third Division in 1981.

Just last September, the 40th anniversary of that historic presentation of the peninsular team was celebrated, which featured several prominent soccer players from the state.

Among them is Juan Martín, who regretted the departure of his former partner. “This is the kind of news that hurts your soul. When a friend goes ahead on the trip, so many moments lived are remembered. Rest in Peace, Reinhard Espinosa Cantón ”, published Martín on his Facebook.

Condolences also came from other areas. “I say goodbye to my friend Reinhard Hanssen Espinosa Cantón and send condolences to his family. We were classmates at the Modelo School and co-workers at the Isstey. Always friends! ” Shared Fernando Río Rosado.

With Espinosa Cantón, the Aguiluchos soccer team faced the Tabasco team at the Salvador Alvarado Stadium on September 5, 1981.

They were the first team in the state to debut in the Southeast Zone of the Third Division. Then two other teams would do it that same season: Leones del IMSS and Tiburones de Progreso.

He also played with the ‘Colammy’ and the ‘Potros’ of the Colonia Yucatan.

