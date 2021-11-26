Yucatan Jazz Festival “Resonancias” kicks off Friday, November 26th, at Palacio de la Música

Yucatan Jazz Festival (November 26 to 28, 2021).
Yucatán will vibrate to the rhythm of jazz with a series of free concerts, in which various top-level artists on the national and international scene will resonate through the streets of Mérida.
We will also have the masterclass of the internationally famous Alex Mercado in collaboration with the Higher School of Arts of Yucatán and the Palacio de la Música.
The Yucatan Times highly recommends the group “A Love Electric” (Palacio de la Música, Friday, Nov. 26th, 7:00 pm)
This trio made up of members from the United States, Argentina, and Mexico was born from the creative music and jazz scene of CDMX. Todd Clouser, Hernán Hecht, and Aarón Cruz have created seven record productions defined by critics as “psycho-power”, “punk-jazz”, “post-genre” and “freak-rock”.
A Love Electric is committed to the creative act, risk, commitment to music and has created a powerful dynamic that has allowed them to generate their own forum circuit outside of established markets.
