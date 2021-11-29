Yucatan hoteliers glimpse encouraging outlook for the Christmas Holiday season

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 29, 2021).- For the end of this year the hotel industry in the state expects occupancy of 60 percent. Since the pandemic began, they have not exceeded 50 percent and the highest figures for this year were presented in July and for the Day of the Dead, with 40 percent, and September with 32 percent.

The president of the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatán (AMHY), Juan José Martín Pacheco, said that it is feasible to have 60 percent occupancy for the December period and that the Day of the Dead figures can be exceeded during Christmas and New Year’s week.

“The rest of the months, the average was between 15 and 20 percent, which was not enough to cover all the expenses and costs of the hotels. Now a more individual and family tourism has been observed, not in mass as before, but it helps a little to the reactivation of the business economy ”, he pointed out.

He specified that with the cultural events that took place in the city, which will leave the Tianguis Turístico de México (TTM) and those of December, there is an encouraging outlook, so they expect a good end of the year, not as good as 2019, but quite better than in 2020.

Martín Pacheco said that during the TTM several hotels reported almost a full occupation, as a consequence of the arrival of more than four thousand visitors from other states of the Republic and from other countries.

Incentives

The hotel entrepreneur assured that the best benefit that will be had after the Tourism Tianguis will be the good message that will be transmitted by word of mouth and that will encourage more people to choose Yucatan as the destination for their December and January vacations.

He added that this positive impact will be reflected in the next holiday periods of Easter, summer, and even for the winter of 2022, which will leave an important recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic when there were several months with low occupations.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments