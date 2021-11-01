Yucatan hotel sector expect economic recovery with capacity back to 100%

They indicated that it is not a guarantee of full occupation, but it will help their battered finances.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan (AMHY) considered that the 100 percent expansion in the capacity of the rooms, starting today, November 1st, will benefit the entire tourism sector because visitors can already book their vacations with greater anticipation by the end of the year, which is combined with the release of mobility restrictions and an increase in event capacity.

The president of the AMHY, Juan José Martín Pacheco, indicated that this expansion in the capacity of the hotels sends a message: little by little progress is being made in controlling the pandemic and the foundations are laid to have a better Christmas season, this is the bet of the sector for an important economic benefit.

“The expansion of the capacity in the hotels and having a free circulation allows us to have a greater benefit so that people can come to the city on weekends and enjoy other places, such as restaurants, bars and other spaces that before could not be enjoyed due to the restricted hours that we had in terms of mobility ”, he pointed out.

He commented that although it is true that as of November 1st, hotels will be able to operate 100 percent, that does not mean that they will have full rooms, since the coronavirus pandemic has not ended.

However, it will allow people to have more confidence, as this way they will be able to reach the different hotels and the economic situation will improve little by little; He said that a large part of the staff is supported by tips.

“With the pandemic, the hotels had certain restrictions in terms of operations and agreements were established with the staff not to dismiss people and that the templates are preserved as they have been until now, in which a greater movement of visitors is observed,” he said.

Martín Pacheco summarized that in September the hotels closed with an average occupancy of between 26 and 32 percent, which he considered a positive figure, after there was a hotel occupancy of 42 percent in July and a 39 percent in August.

For this month of November, he continued, good figures are expected, in which there will be the celebrations of the faithful departed and the realization of the Tourist Tianguis of Mexico (TTM) that will benefit the sector during the next weekends.

“We see it in the movement that they already have in the streets of the city, what we ask people is that they continue with the hospitality and human warmth that characterize us as Yucatecans, because we occupy an important place in terms of biosecurity for that people can come to a destination of tranquility and peace ”, he concluded.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







