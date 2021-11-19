Yucatan changes to epidemiological green traffic light

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- With the change to green in the color of the state epidemiological traffic light after the marked decrease in the indicators that measure the behavior of the Coronavirus pandemic and the significant advance in vaccination, the Secretariat of Salud de Yucatán (SSY) announced that as of next Monday, November 22, the operation will be authorized until 2 in the morning with a capacity of 75% of economic activities of any kind, which are currently allowed.
As part of the measures that will be applied to this change, the state agency reported that, as of Monday, January 24, 2022, mass events and shows will be allowed, following the established protocols.
It is worth mentioning that the activities not mentioned here continue to operate with the same current schedules and protocols.
However, the SSY calls on the population not to lower their guard and maintain preventive measures such as the use of face masks, healthy distance and hand washing.
Likewise, the state agency invited the population that has not been able to receive their vaccine, to attend the three permanent coronavirus vaccination modules that will be installed in Mérida, as well as in the interior of the state, as of Monday, November 22, for the application of vaccines from the pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Cansino, a process that the State Government will carry out in coordination with the Ministry of Welfare.
This is the medical report for this Thursday, November 18:
As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 62 patients in public hospitals.
69,895 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect. This figure represents 91% of the total registered infections, which is 76,823.
Today 44 new infections of Coronavirus were detected.
20 in Mérida
3 in Kanasín, Muna, Progreso and Tekax
2 in Ticul
1 in Acanceh, Chemax, Hunucmá, Izamal, Maxcanú, Motul, Oxkutzcab, Tunkás, Umán and Valladolid.
Of the 76,823 positive cases, 604 are from another country or state.
Specifically, in Mérida 46,855 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of November 17), living in:
12,122 in the North zone
11,575 in the East zone
4,531 in the Central zone
7,222 in the South zone
11,405 in the West zone
In total, 6,381 people died from the Coronavirus.
Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 3 deaths:
1.- Male 76 years old from Sucilá Without comorbidities
2.- Male 70 years old from Mérida HAS / Obesity
3.- Female 62 years old from Kanasín Without comorbidities
Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (IRC).
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
