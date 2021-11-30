Yucatán announces the first “Nautical Ladder” in the Gulf of Mexico to promote tourism

Nautical and cruise tourism is an opportunity with much to offer both the national and international tourism industry.

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- Within the framework of the activities of the Tianguis Turístico 2021 in Mérida, the Tourism Development Secretariat of Yucatán recognized the importance of strengthening the Gulf states through an Interstate Agreement for Collaboration and Cooperation in tourism for the so-called “Escalera Náutica del Golfo de México ”, which is made up of the states of Yucatán, Campeche, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

With this document, those in charge of tourism in these entities launch a program to strengthen the nautical sector in the region, linking the different destinations that comprise it through the development of various shared products throughout the Gulf.

During the signing of the agreement, it was made clear that nautical and cruise tourism is an opportunity with much to offer both to the national and international tourism industry, said industry represents an additional offer to sun and beach destinations. Suffice it to say that Mexico is the number one country for cruise ship visits in the world.

The event was attended by the Secretaries of Tourism of Campeche, Mauricio Arceo Piña; from Tabasco , José Antonio Nieves Rodríguez; from Tamaulipas , Fernando Olivera Rocha; the head of the Yucatan Tourism Development Secretariat , Michelle Fridman Hirsch; as well as Jorge Rogelio Gallegos Luria, director of Tourism Planning and Development of Veracruz , representing the entity’s secretary of tourism, Xóchitl Arbesú Lago and the director of Development of Fonatur, Laura Nohemí Muñoz Benítez.

“The nautical ladder was the signing of an agreement in collaboration with the five states that make up the gulf, to design projects that result in an integrated regional nautical product, which could be the continuation of the program that we previously did with Fonatur here in Yucatán de the nautical ladder of our coasts and that now extends to the gulf, generating the conditions so that eventually, even Yucatán could become a point of departure for boats.” Michelle Fridman Hirsch, secretary of the Yucatan Tourism Development

Source: Milenio

