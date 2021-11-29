Yari, 35 years old, decided to end her life in front of her relatives in Mérida

The woman spent about seven hours on the tower, which is more than 40 meters high; the emergency authorities and her family tried to persuade her not to jump.

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 29, 2021).- A woman jumped from a high-voltage electricity tower in Mérida, Yucatán, at a height of more than 40 meters (115 feet). State Police paramedics took her to a nearby hospital and, according to unofficial versions, she died on the way to the hospital.

The approximately 35-year-old woman, identified as “Yari”, was on top of the aforementioned tower for almost seven hours, from where she shouted that she intended to commit suicide.

The event, which occurred in the Ciudad Caucel subdivision, generated a strong mobilization of the agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and emergency personnel, who were unable to convince her to descend.

Two relatives of the woman arrived at the site, who repeatedly asked her to get out, but she kept screaming. One of her brothers tried to persuade her and she began to descend, but suddenly stopped and climbed again.

Shortly after 4 in the afternoon the tragedy occurred. The woman fell from the top of the tower of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), while dozens of witnesses screamed in horror.

The woman spent about seven hours in the tower of more than 40 meters high (Photo: Courtesy / Malco Dorantes)

When the body ended up on the floor, the police covered her with a tarp and the paramedics gave her medical attention to later put her in an ambulance and take her to an emergency hospital.

According to Inegi, the suicide death rate is 10.2 per 100 thousand inhabitants, which places Yucatan in third place in the country with an alarming figure of 69.23 percent.

If you suffer or know someone who needs help, you can call the LifeLine telephone number 800 911 2000. It works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year nationwide. The specialists accompany you in a personalized way, following up on your need in an integral way

Source: Heraldo de México

