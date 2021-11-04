Xtabentún, production with history in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 02, 2021).- With 85 years of history, Casa D’Aristi offers an iconic drink of the entity, xtabentún, a liqueur made with honey and anise that has become the favorite of the clientele of this company, which was visited by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo.

“We have other brands in the market, but D’Aristi Xtabentún is the one with much more time, and people recognize it for the quality and presentation,” said the Sales executive of this 100 percent Yucatecan firm, Gregorio Peña Gassos, accompanied by the Commercial Director, Fernando Solís Menéndez, during the official’s tour.

The company, founded by Mr. Carlos D’Aristi, is located in the south of the city of Mérida and has a presence at the state, national and foreign levels; generates about 40 permanent jobs along with other indirect ones, derived from the nature of its operations, and also offers coconut and soursop liqueurs, as well as a variety of rums.

“80 percent of each bottle is made in Yucatan, by local producers, except for some elements that must be obtained outside the state, but most of the supplies, coconut, soursop, anise, alcohol, honey, among others, everything, we get it directly in the state ”, he added.

Peña Gassos stated that they are constantly trying to develop drinks from fruits from the region or from those that can be supplied throughout the year. Thus, they are currently working on a sour orange liqueur, whose production they plan to start next year.

“The quality of products and processes that we have cannot be repeated; our Xtabentún, for example, has an emerald green color that you can easily distinguish “, he highlighted, after recalling that the House’s methods are 100 percent handmade, with the capacity to make 20 thousand bottles a year, in different varieties and presentations, which range from 50 milliliters to one liter.

“Our machines are not working 24 hours to make a production, because it is a fermentation process and you have to wait; So, we need the human element to be present, to handle the machines, pack and follow the entire process ”, he explained and said that their strongest participation in the international market is in the United States, but they also have a presence in Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Finally, he pointed out that “every time people buy a bottle of Casa D’Aristi, they are getting a very good product, and that they know that, behind all the production, there is a lot of experience and a great desire to do things”.

