Xoclán Cemetery in Mérida received about 250 visitors per hour on Monday, November 1st

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 03, 2021) .- Thousands of people from Merida attended the Xoclán cemetery in Mérida on November 1st and 2nd, mainly to provide maintenance to the graves of their loved ones, since during the 20 months in that the passage to the pantheon was restricted to avoid contagion, the citizens had not had the opportunity to do so.

Regarding the cemetery located in the west of the city, personnel who guarded the entrance indicated that this November 1, almost 4 thousand people attended, at the cut-off of 5:00 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday were the busiest days However, the employees said that at that time they did not have the access booklet to provide the number of visitors at the weekend.

The employees said that, despite the number of visitors who arrived, some gave up going to the pantheon, since the parking lots remained closed and you had to walk to the graves.

Cemeteries of the north Mérida almost empty

Unlike the cemeteries located in the Center and West of the city of Mérida, in the communities of Sodzil, Xcumpich, and Chuburná, they looked practically empty around noon on Monday, November 1st.

In this regard, neighbors of Sodzil Norte commented that the local people are no longer very affected to visit their deceased, especially since many of them were buried several decades ago when their relatives sold their land to investors and moved out of the area.

In a tour of the place, at noon, there was no presence of city council personnel or any operation to ensure that health protocols are met.

In the community of Xcumpich, after 1:00 p.m., the presence of seven people who came to visit their loved ones could be noticed, among the more than 100 deceased who lie in the ossuaries of the cemetery, who came from early hour to carry out cleaning and painting tasks and then place flowers, candles, and water.

At the door of the site, an apparent “witchcraft” spell was abandoned during the early morning, which consisted of a black shirt, a red knotted handkerchief, along with one peso coin, and a flask with a liquid.

In this regard, the neighbors commented that it is common for them to place dead chickens and even dog heads, which they themselves report so that they come to remove it.

It should be noted that the funeral atmosphere of the day of the dead, was accentuated with the arrival of a float, from which they lowered the coffin of a neighbor who died just on October 31.

