Xcaret show wins award for best theater production worldwide

QUINTANA ROO, (November 10, 2021).- IAAPA, the most prestigious global authority regarding achievements in the attractions and entertainment industry, recognized the iconic multidisciplinary show Xcaret México Espectacular as the best amusement parks production worldwide, in the Brass Ring 2021 category.

Nominated along with productions exhibited at Universal Studios Singapore and Disneyland Shanghai, within the live entertainment category, the Mexican show, Xcaret México Espectacular, was crowned the best theatrical production during the 2021 edition of the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards.

“We are very pleased to know that the more than 22,500,000 people who have seen Xcaret México Espectacular, can say that they have enjoyed the best theater production in the world, presented in a park,” said Architect Miguel Quintana Pali, Founder and General Director of Xcaret Group. “We are very honored to have received this important award that recognizes the artistic and technical quality of our show, and we are very proud to put the name of Mexico high and to wear Mexico on the skin,” he concluded.

The Xcaret México Espectacular show is already a tradition of the Mexican Caribbean, since millions of people around the world speak of its existence and it has become a must-see for national, local and international tourists.

The performance is performed daily for six thousand spectators at the Gran Teatro Tlachco -built especially for this work within the Xcaret park-, a show that portrays an unparalleled journey through the history of Mexico, through legends, typical dances, and music in alive, that make Mexican and foreign visitors sing and enjoy, who usually end up standing ovation to the more than 300 artists on stage and each one of the souls leaves with a heart full of Mexico, loving their country or valuing this land in the one that created this great show.

Xcaret México Espectacular in numbers:

More than 22,500,000 spectators have enjoyed this wonderful show through more than 10,000 performances.

More than 300 artists: 134 musicians, 25 singers, 54 dancers, 32 pre-Hispanic dancers, 23 pre-Hispanic ballplayers, 16 horsemen, charros and amazons, 16 old men, 7 flyers, and 36 sound and light technicians.

