Woman biker dies on the San Crisanto-Chabihau Yucatan coastal highway

YUCATAN, (November 01, 2021).- Tragic Sunday was registered on the Yucatan coastal highway in the San Crisanto-Chabihau section, where a 60-year-old woman lost her life instantly.

The events occurred minutes before 3 o’clock in the afternoon at kilometer 63 of the aforementioned road, where the group “Biker Suzuki” was circulating aboard their motorcycles, when taking the curve one of the motorcyclists skidded losing control of the vehicle and ended up in the undergrowth.

The motorcycle, Suzuki Bulevar 1200cc, black color, with license plate 06-WD-1 from Quintana Roo, made a maneuver causing the driver to lose control, get off the road and the two crew members, who were husband and wife, ended up crashing into a mound of stones

The 60-year-old driver of the motorcycle Pedro Alberto Canto Cabañas was severely beaten, while his partner, Francisca S.N. of the same age, lost her life instantly. The couple was originally from Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

The emergency services arrived at the site who notified the death of the woman and transferred the man to the hospital where they report his state of health as delicate.

Personnel of the State Attorney General’s Office were in charge of the corresponding proceedings.

