Woman biker dies on the San Crisanto-Chabihau Yucatan coastal highway

YUCATAN, (November 01, 2021).- Tragic Sunday was registered on the Yucatan coastal highway in the San Crisanto-Chabihau section, where a 60-year-old woman lost her life instantly.
The events occurred minutes before 3 o’clock in the afternoon at kilometer 63 of the aforementioned road, where the group “Biker Suzuki” was circulating aboard their motorcycles, when taking the curve one of the motorcyclists skidded losing control of the vehicle and ended up in the undergrowth.
The motorcycle, Suzuki Bulevar 1200cc, black color, with license plate 06-WD-1 from Quintana Roo, made a maneuver causing the driver to lose control, get off the road and the two crew members, who were husband and wife, ended up crashing into a mound of stones
The 60-year-old driver of the motorcycle Pedro Alberto Canto Cabañas was severely beaten, while his partner, Francisca S.N. of the same age, lost her life instantly. The couple was originally from Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.
The emergency services arrived at the site who notified the death of the woman and transferred the man to the hospital where they report his state of health as delicate.
Personnel of the State Attorney General’s Office were in charge of the corresponding proceedings.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
World surpasses 5 million COVID-19 deaths
November 1st, 2021 The Associated Press.-.
-
Cases of Dengue registered among the 3,000 migrants that march north through Mexico
MAPASTEPEC, CHIAPAS, Mexico (Reuters) – A.
-
Cenote Pikitbeh, the unknown attraction of the Mérida International Airport
According to the explorer Sergio Grosjean,.
-
After 15 years, the Mexican Navy dredges the port of Celestún
Celestún, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- Governor.
-
Archdiocese of Yucatán alerts citizens of extortion calls allegedly on their behalf
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The Archdiocese.
-
Job creation, the challenge for the end of the year in Yucatán
Business leaders consider that the biggest.
-
Progreso advances in the recovery of public spaces
PROGRESO, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The Progreso.
-
Tianguis Turístico 2021 will position Yucatán as a benchmark in Latin America
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Fire at Cancun hotel unleashes intense mobilization (Watch Video)
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (November 01, 2021).-.
-
Yucatan Restaurant Sector hopes to extend its night hours
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment