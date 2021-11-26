Woman accuses Dzidzantún Police Officers of sexual abuse

Dzidzantún, Yucatán, November 26, 2021 (ACOM). – María Elizabeth C.C. denounced through social networks that she was a victim of sexual abuse and implicated municipal police in the events.

On March 16th, the sentimental partner of the complainant was sent to the public jail for causing damage to a property on Calle 13 between 18 and 20 of Dzidzantún.

Hours later, during the early hours of the next day, on a bicycle, the woman arrived at the separations with lacerations on her legs and arms, in addition to having alcoholic breath to demand the release of the detainee (Her sentimental partner).

Maria reportedly offered to perform oral sex on three uniformed men in exchange for letting her partner go. The officers asked her to go to rest and she reacted violently so that she threw several objects at the building and injured a policeman.

It was then that she was arrested with the help of female elements of the corporation.

The day after she was released, the woman went to the IMSS clinic to be treated for the blows and injuries she suffered. During a medical check-up, she said that she was sexually abused by a police officer who forced her to give him oral sex.

It was recently, on November 20, that she denounced the events to public opinion, and the next day she went to file a formal complaint, the policemen involved being summoned.

The Public Ministry has already opened an investigation folder with the number 270/202 and the Dzidzantún Public Security Directorate claims to have visual evidence of what happened that morning.

It was learned that the complainant had already had a meeting with the mayor, Ismael Aguilar Puc, to whom he had proposed to reach an economic agreement to repair the damage.

In a press conference, Martín Estrada, director of the police, affirmed that they are in the best disposition to collaborate so that the facts are clarified and that the last consequences be reached.

