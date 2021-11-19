With the Tianguis Turístico, Yucatán praised the name of México worldwide

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- The 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico held this year in Yucatán set a new record in terms of buyers thanks to the unconditional support of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the coordinated work that took place between state authorities and federal, highlighted the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués.

During the post office change ceremony for the 46th edition of the Tianguis Turístico in Acapulco next year, led by Vila Dosal and the Governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, the federal official announced that this Friday 19th, the results of the operations and assistance to the maximum showcase of the activity that, after the Coronavirus pandemic, was reactivated and was based in the Yucatecan capital.

One more edition is coming to an end, but a new hope begins for the 46th edition in the land where the Tianguis was born, in Acapulco, a destination that lives and will live to continue strengthening this noble activity, said Torruco Marqués.

In his message from the Hacienda Santa Cruz Palomeque, Vila Dosal thanked Torruco Marqués for the support for being the headquarters and the accompaniment to obtain great results that are reflected throughout Yucatan.

It has been a great honor to have you in Yucatan and show you a little of our culture, colors and flavors. Yucatan has attractions throughout the state. We hope that we have met your expectations, that you take a little of Yucatan in your heart and when you return, bring tourists and more investments. We are going to make together from Yucatan the rebirth of tourism for Mexico and the world, said the Governor.

In turn, the Governor of Guerrero pointed out that upon receiving the post it is certain that Yucatán put the name of Mexico very high in the Tianguis Turístico 2021, for which she thanked Vila Dosal for being a great host.

“This Tianguis leaves us with high expectations. Once again we have shown that adversity does not exist when it comes across a united and strong people, from here tourism begins with an important rebound to reinforce all our destinations ”, he asserted.

