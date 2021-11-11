With crowds and without a healthy distance, face-to-face classes begin in Campeche

Campeche, (November 11, 2021).- This Monday the return classes began in the face-to-face mode in several schools in the capital, as well as in several municipalities such as Champotón, Ciudad del Carmen, Seybaplaya and Escárcega, despite the fact that the return was 50 percent of the crowds in each campus were unavoidable.

It should be noted that the parents were more out of control than the students, because despite the fact that only the student could attend accompanied by an adult, they ignored this measure and both parents, siblings, uncles attended and this caused the entrances of each school to collapse, in schools such as the Técnico 7 high school, the Justo Sierra Méndez elementary school, and the Miguel Hidalgo School Center were the most crowded.

Although this meant a good response from students to the return to face-to-face classes, the situation was still alarming because the parents did not comply with the schedules and many arrived an hour before the start time, in addition to making long lines without respecting the healthy distance and they even dared to let the children eat outside the school, which was a terrible risk because the mouth guards were removed.

Faced with this situation, teachers had to take control and went out to remind parents of the instructions and separate them into groups, but the high number of students was unavoidable, which sparked massive crowds, while vehicular chaos was recorded in several streets. because the streets ended up full of private drivers, taxis, public transport buses and combis.

Once again, the Health Sector asked people not to forget health measures, because the pandemic has not ended and it will be essential to do your part to prevent the Epidemiological Traffic Light from rolling back again and with it the progress that has been made after the reopening from various sectors in the state, ask parents to be more prudent and reiterate to their children the importance of not removing the mask, as well as respecting the healthy distance.

