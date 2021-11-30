Wall Street Journal says AMLO’s measures would put an end to democracy in Mexico

The country is returning to a “soft dictatorship” similar to that imposed by the PRI in 1970, when there was no democracy in the country.

One of the most prestigious international media in the world based in the United States, The Wall Street Journal, in a harsh editorial criticized the recent amendment by the President of Mexico to overshadow, in the eyes of civil society, all the contracts he carries carried out by the Federal Government, in a matter of works.

The newspaper asked Mexicans to “fasten their seat belts” in the face of a possible “physical confrontation” that the president’s supporters will carry out in case they limit the authority of the Executive.

The editorial made mention of the decree or also called the “decree” of López Obrador that establishes the automatic authorization of any work that the government considers “of public interest and national security”, which not only set off national alarms but also international characters and media.

Earlier today, WSJ said that López Obrador “ruled over the Mexican Constitution last week,” which could represent “the beginning of the end of Mexican democracy.”

The media criticized the measure of the populist president who in fact gave more power to the Armed Forces since he described it as an “act of desperation rather than a sign of strength.”

Most votes in 2024

The measure was compared to that dictated at the time by former President Donald Trump regarding steel tariffs, which would seek to increase his fan base with a view to 2024.

The so-called “decree”, according to the regulations, allows that there are no tenders for the contracts, in addition to keeping the agreements secret, a situation that would allow AMLO to grant more contracts to the Army “to build (his) favorite projects and expand their opportunities to make money ”.

Since November, the journalist Jorge Zepeda Patterson reported that “a new military company will manage and receive the income from the Maya Train, the Interoceanic Corridor project, the Port of Coatzacoalcos, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in Mexico City, and the airports to be built in Chetumal, Tulum and Palenque ”.

In addition, the decree de facto nullifies independent reviews to guarantee the viability of the project to be carried out, as well as environmental protection and transparency.

“Time Tunnel”

According to the WSJ, AMLO seeks with his fourth transformation (Q4) to go back to the 1970s, “when the executive ruled a soft dictatorship.” Given this, he made an urgent call to the president to achieve justice, although, he sentenced “history is not on his side.”

Another aspect that he points out is AMLO’s mission in the sense of dismantling the institutions created in the previous six-year terms due to their “imperfections.”

“The real problem for López Obrador is that, although he remains popular, the country is also full of interests that do not always share his views, from the Mayan communities who oppose his train through their lands to investors in energy with signed contracts. In a liberal democracy, even minority interests retain their property and contract rights and access to the courts, ” wrote Mary Anastasia O’Grady.

The influential newspaper called on Mexicans to "buckle up" in the next three years of the administration, as "physical confrontations" are looming on the part of López Obrador supporters when Congress and the courts put limits on the power of the Executive.







