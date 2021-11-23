Valladolid will have its first private hospital and shopping mall

Valladolid, Yucatan,(November 22, 2021).- Valladolid will have its first private hospital in the coming years, it will belong to Grupo Alves’ Zammara housing complex and will be delivered in 2024, confirmed Erick Álvarez Escobar, president of the company.

“There is a company that has already raised its hand and has invested in the lands of Valladolid to set up the first private hospital outside the capital. It will be a hospital that will have the Joint Commission International certificate , where foreigners will be able to use their medical insurance and thus, trigger medical tourism in the area ”.

Although they still cannot reveal the name of the company, he pointed out that it is a private investment and they have hospitals in seven other states of the country.

In addition, since January, Grupo Alves has been working on the construction of a commercial plaza called ‘Santo Secreto’ with 18 stores, 13 restaurants in the food court and three anchor restaurants. It will also contain a world-class hotel. In total there are 7 thousand square meters of extension.

“There will be 40 very luxurious rooms for clients with high purchasing power. It will be in the heart of Calzada de Los Frailes ”. If everything goes as now, the businessman stressed that this complex could be delivered in 2022.

Álvarez Escobar shared that he observed the competitive advantages that Valladolid has and decided to venture into residential developments, in addition to the hotel and restaurant segment.

“Valladolid is a romance tourism site, as well as a premium tourism site, with high purchasing power. At least 17 companies in the tourism, hotel, and restaurant industries are investing. Besides the fact that connectivity favors us, we are located on a strategic point between Yucatán and Quintana Roo ”, said Álvarez.

They decided to explore second-home tourism aimed at snowbirds for the winter seasons or simply as an investment. “The foreign investor is trusting in Valladolid,” he stressed.

Within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico, Grupo Alves Desarrollos presented the different projects that are being carried out in the state of Yucatan, such as the first vertical development in Valladolid with Zayannaque, which will have 81 residential apartments and they plan to be in 2023.

He announced that Valladolid will host a hospital aimed at the demand of foreigners in the area and shopping malls with international brand firms; in fact, Alvarez Escobar declared that 90 percent of the clients are from other countries.

