UNAM International Film Festival Tour will arrive in Mérida for the first time

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- The National Autonomous University of Mexico, through the UNAM Campus Yucatán, the Cineforo Wilder, Soma magazine, Art and Regional Culture Center of the Southeast ISSSTE, presents the FICUNAM Tour 2021, which will be presented for the first time in Mérida, Yucatán throughout November, every Tuesday at 8 PM with free and in-person performances, which will have talks with the public moderated by the journalist and cultural promoter Ricardo E. Tatto.

The FICUNAM 2021 Tour is an enriched traveling exhibition of Mexican and foreign cinema that enhances the cinematographic experience of the spectator. It is a commitment to consolidate a program for the formation of audiences and a sense of community through cinema. Its objective is to share the cinematographic culture, deepen and understand the trends and challenges of today’s cinema with an emphasis on national cinema.

“We are very proud to bring the FICUNAM 2021 Tour to Yucatán for the first time, because thanks to activities like this one, our entity continues to consolidate itself as an ideal pole for national and international film festivals and exhibitions, which also coincides with the 5th anniversary of the Cineforo Wilder, which since 2016 has been performing functions at the ISSSTE Regional Cultural Center of the Southeast for free ”, says Ricardo E. Tatto, coordinator of the Cineforo.

The selection of titles seeks to provoke interest in an exploration of the different languages ​​of cinematographic creation in Mexico and the world, finding a balance between the diversity of themes and voices and allowing the public to see themselves reflected in the plurality of film narratives, through sessions at the end of the performances, with questions that trigger analysis, reflection and discussion on the themes addressed in the films.

“This year’s edition in Mérida opens with the premiere of the documentary“ Cenote ”, by Kaori Oda, a 2020 co-production between Mexico and Japan, which explores the importance of these natural wells and their meaning within the Yucatecan cultural imaginary from an external look that documents the different voices of the inhabitants of various towns in the interior of the state, both in Spanish and in Maya, which account for popular and folkloric elements that revolve around these springs of water. The existence of this film that had not been released in Yucatán is one more reason to bring this Festival to our State ”, adds the cultural promoter Tatto.

Based on the curiosity of the spectator and the celebration of cinema as a social act of coexistence, the FICUNAM tour contributes to the formation of audiences and the integration of the community, while decentralizing the cultural offer and promoting the national film industry.

For her part, Mónica Enríquez, Head of Social Communication of the CA of the UNAM Campus in Yucatán, expresses that “to project for the first time in person in our State the Tour of a Festival of enormous national and international importance, is the result of a constant effort made by the seven UNAM Dependencies that make up the Yucatán Campus to extend the presence of UNAM in the Mexican southeast, not only in the academic field but also in the dissemination of science and culture”.

It should be noted that the selection of the billboard for Yucatán is made up of 2 national and 2 international productions, with a balanced curation according to the interests of the public. The festival began Tuesday, November 9 at 8 pm 10 with the projection of “Cenote”, and continues on Tuesday, Nov. 16th with Atlantis (Ukraine, 2019). On Tuesday 23rd it continues with “Mano de Trabajo” (Mexico, 2019) to end on Tuesday, Nov. 30th with the projection of “Peñascos” (India, 2021).

For more information, you can consult and confirm attendance at the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/844924439518038/

Or in the social networks of Cineforo Wilder, UNAM campus Yucatán, Centro Cultural Regional del Sureste ISSSTE and in the magazine Soma, Arte y Cultura.

