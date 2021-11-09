Umán seeks to become the “Industrial pole” of Yucatán

City Council interested in attracting investment, technology and sustainable development projects.
Umán, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021).- The mayor of Umán, Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco, met with the municipal president of Querétaro,México, Luis Bernardo Nava, with whom he exchanged points of view on the vision of consolidating employment and developing industrial potential in a collaborative way between both cities; aspect that investors in the sector see as highly viable for the Yucatecan municipality.
From the beginning of this administration, it has been sought for Umán to become the capital of industries in a vision to improve the quality of life of Umanenses by attracting investment, technology, and sustainable development for the municipality.
The product of this proposal is that the municipality attended a meeting to strengthen cooperation ties with Querétaro, a capital that enjoys wide prestige due to the level of the industries that are found in it and that are a national benchmark in development, quality of life, productivity, employment, professional and trained workforce, as well as decent wages and social responsibility for the city.
“We have found a very good response from industrial entrepreneurs, who see a strong interest and potential in Umán to bring investment to our municipality, and with it, attract the development that all Uman deserve. The meeting we held will bring great things to our city, ” said Cisneros Polanco.
Two of these businessmen who expressed their prompt intention to come to know the municipality, contribute proposals and investment in Umán are Ricardo Campos and Esaú Garza Vega, two prominent figures in the industrial sector in the Queretaro region.
“Since we assumed the municipal presidency of Umán, we did it with the frank objective of triggering development beyond a vision limited to the municipality. It is time to bring our city to a development plan that is a national benchmark; our city is no longer there to simply see how times change, it is there to move forward with it. Consolidate itself as the most important corridor and logistics center in the southeast and the country ”, expressed the mayor.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
US negotiating with Mexico to get visas for DEA agents
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S..
-
Not Facebook but Meta? Why Name Is Not the Problem
Facebook is changing its name to.
-
Wild honeybees believed to be extinct discovered in ancient British woodlands
A bee conservationist made an unexpected.
-
Thursday night movie at Il Caffe: The Electric Life of Louis Wain (2021)
Greetings film fans: Benedict Cumberbatch is.
-
The South Pacific island of Tuvalu is sinking
“Tuvalu is sinking,” Finance Minister Seve.
-
One billion people could face deadly heat stress if the planet warms up 2 degrees Celsius
Climate crisis is cooking up a.
-
Bepensa bets on recycling for the production of bottles in Mérida
Merida, Yucatan, (November 09, 2021).- Jessica.
-
Peacocks and parrots rescued at the Mérida Airport will be sent to the Centenario Zoo
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021).- Countering.
-
Police officer arrested after running over a motorcyclist and her daughter in Tizimín, Yucatán
The woman and the minor had.
-
Two drunken brothers fall asleep and get trapped in a Mérida movie theater
The effects of alcohol played a.
Leave a Comment