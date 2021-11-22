Umán celebrates the 31st Anniversary of its appointment as a City

Umán, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021) .- A spectacular night was lived on the Hacienda Yaxcopoil esplanade in the celebration of the 31st Anniversary of the appointment of Umán as a City, enlivened by the Yucalpetén Typical Orchestra that made the hearts audience rumble with emotion of those present with the interpretation of the most emblematic songs that give identity to our beloved Yucatan.

Uman is located only 26 kilometers (16 miles) west of downtown Merida (INEGI)

As the guest of honor and on behalf of the Governor of the State, Mauricio Vila Dosal, Juan Barea Canul, Director of DIF Yucatán, was present, who endorsed the commitment of the State President to continue making synergies with the City Council of Umán to achieve the changes that are needed and improve the quality of life of citizens.

In his speech, the mayor of Umán Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco indicated that celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the City of Umán is a reason to appreciate its wealth, beauty and history that have enveloped it through time.

We decided to carry out this great event here in Yaxcopoil so that it is clear that the communities will never be forgotten again because our government will work for and for everyone without exception, giving priority to citizen participation above all, he stressed.

He also expressed: We are going to team up with all of Umán, with the Federal Government, with our friend Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and with the councilors of the current administration, so that, with forceful actions, we can achieve the great transformation that the City requires and consolidate it as the Capital of Industries that puts it in the eyes of the whole world.

The activities of the 31st Anniversary of the City of Umán began with a mass celebrated in the San Francisco de Asís church by the parish priest, Francisco Mukul Domínguez, which was attended by councilmen, directors and heads of municipal administration areas.

Subsequently, the first mayor headed the Solemn Session of the Cabildo held in the Yaxcopoil Hacienda, remembering that in 1881 the State Congress erected the town of Umán in Villa, and on November 20, 1990, in the Cabildo Session the category and political denomination of the Villa de Umán by City.

One of the most significant moments within the solemn act was the reading of the Chronicle of the City recounted by the anthropologist Carolina Alejandra Uc Quintal, who emphasized that living in Umán is a great privilege as it is one of the most important cities in the State and tells with an industrial broker that provides employment to hundreds of families.

Likewise, she specified the different stages that the municipality of Umán has had through the years, such as the meeting of the natives with the Spaniards in the year 1534; she also noted the beauty of the Hacienda Yaxcopoil, which has been the venue for important events at the National and International level, but which for the first time is the scene of a Cabildo Session outside the Municipal Palace, thus marking a milestone in the history of the city.

The night ended with the presentation of the Yucalpetén Typical Orchestra whose interpretation of its melodies lit the sky with endless colors due to the fireworks display.

